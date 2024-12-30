Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AKTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 53,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,176. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

