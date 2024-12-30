Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 952,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,869. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.70.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
