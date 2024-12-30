Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAR traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

