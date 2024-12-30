Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALD Price Performance
ALD stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. ALD has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.
ALD Company Profile
