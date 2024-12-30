Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,677% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $29.33.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
