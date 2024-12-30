Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,677% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $29.33.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) by 160.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

