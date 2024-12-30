Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.00 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.18.
Alexander’s Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 194.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.