Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.00 and last traded at $198.08, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.18.

Alexander’s Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 194.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

