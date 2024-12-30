Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $83.81. 3,966,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,260,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

