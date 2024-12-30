Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,605. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $334.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

About Allarity Therapeutics

See Also

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

