Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,605. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $334.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
About Allarity Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allarity Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.