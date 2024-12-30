AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Posts Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,967. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

