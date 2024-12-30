Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Allient Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,663. The company has a market cap of $404.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.61. Allient has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 843.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,243 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Allient by 56.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allient by 71.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

