Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLT

Allot Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

About Allot Communications

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 769,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $233.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.34.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.