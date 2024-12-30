Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
