AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlloVir stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of ALVR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 127,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.59. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

AlloVir Company Profile

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

