Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 63,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Almacenes Éxito’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

