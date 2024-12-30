Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

