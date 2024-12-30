Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
