AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.22. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 9,479 shares traded.
AlTi Global Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Transactions at AlTi Global
In related news, major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 306,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,066.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,485,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,693,434.94. This trade represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.