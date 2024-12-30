Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.