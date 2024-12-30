Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Altus Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.11 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.
Altus Group Company Profile
