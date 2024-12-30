Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.11 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

