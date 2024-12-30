Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Alvotech Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ALVOW stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.36. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Alvotech Company Profile
