Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $218.43 and last traded at $219.12. Approximately 8,301,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,969,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

