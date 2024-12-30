Amber Rudd Purchases 1,688 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,739.36).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,624 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,997.52 ($2,512.92).

On Friday, October 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,635 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £1,994.70 ($2,509.37).

Centrica Stock Performance

CNA stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 11,044,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,906,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 112.99 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 157.90 ($1.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.10).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

