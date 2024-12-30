Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 7061347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ambev by 132.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 298.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 258,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

