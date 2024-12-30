American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 14847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

