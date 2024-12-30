American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $100,987.50 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $100,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.58. 24,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
