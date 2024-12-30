American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $100,987.50 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $100,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.58. 24,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,967,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $9,195,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

