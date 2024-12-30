AmpliTech Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct OfferingHAUPPAUGE, N.Y., December 30, 2024 – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) unveiled a significant move today with the pricing of a $10.0 million registered direct

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AmpliTech Group’s 8K filing here.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What is a Dividend King?
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025