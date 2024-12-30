Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Gubra A/S for Development of Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Antagonist

On December 30, 2024, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) revealed a strategic collaboration with Gubra A/S for the development of a potential novel long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist. The agreement entails identifying a lead development candidate following a screening period for entry into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies. Once the long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist is identified, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals holds the option to spearhead the development process.

As per the terms of the agreement, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will provide a modest upfront payment and research expenses to Gubra. Additionally, Gubra stands to earn over $50 million in success-based development and commercialization milestones, along with mid-single digit royalties on global net sales. The upfront payment and research costs are not deemed significant for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, which maintains an anticipated cash runway extending into 2026.

It’s important to note that the disclosed information in Item 7.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K is presented as furnished data and should not be considered “filed” as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, forward-looking statements included in the report emphasize the uncertainty surrounding future developments and outcomes, including the identification of a lead development candidate, payment terms with Gubra, and the company’s projected cash reserves.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals cautions that actual results may differ from forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. Factors contributing to this uncertainty include the success, costs, and timing of program development activities, regulatory execution, as well as the impact of macroeconomic conditions and public health events. The company remains committed to updating any forward-looking statements as required by law to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

At the conclusion of the 8-K filing, James M. Frates, Chief Financial Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, executed the report on December 30, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

