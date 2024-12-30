Analyzing VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Multimedia Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 VanEck Biotech ETF 0 4 2 0 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

VanEck Biotech ETF has a consensus target price of $155.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given VanEck Biotech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VanEck Biotech ETF is more favorable than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

This table compares The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Multimedia Trust $7.58 million 16.71 N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Volatility & Risk

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Multimedia Trust N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries. The fund also invests in companies participating in emerging technological advances in interactive services and products. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Free Index. It was formerly known as Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. was formed on November 15, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

