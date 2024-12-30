Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,584,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 11,170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
ANGGF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Angang Steel Company Profile
