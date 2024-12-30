Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 283896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $803.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

