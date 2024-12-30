Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AHCHY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29.
About Anhui Conch Cement
