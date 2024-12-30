Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AHCHY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

