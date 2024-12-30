Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head-To-Head Review

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out -3,714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -0.30% -0.78% -0.10% Annaly Capital Management 2.59% 14.75% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 1 8 0 2.89

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.87%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Annaly Capital Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $732.60 million 0.28 -$27.02 million ($0.77) -4.05 Annaly Capital Management $320.33 million 32.78 -$1.64 billion ($0.07) -267.57

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

