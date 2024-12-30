Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.89), with a volume of 46046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 370 ($4.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Anpario Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £65.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,161.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.51.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £53,200 ($66,926.66). 30.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

