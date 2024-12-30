Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Ansell has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.42.
Ansell Company Profile
