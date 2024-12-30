Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Ansell has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

