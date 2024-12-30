ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $257.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.42. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.