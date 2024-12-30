ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $257.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.42. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.