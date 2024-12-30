Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $250.75 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 9,088,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,095,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.59.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,170 shares of company stock worth $117,004,745. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

