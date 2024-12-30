Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ECNLF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

