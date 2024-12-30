Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aquafil Price Performance
Shares of ECNLF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Aquafil
