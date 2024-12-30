ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $24.92 on Monday. ARB has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

