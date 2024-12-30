Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 12,422,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,777,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Arc Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.61.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.