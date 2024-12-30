Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.01. 18,452,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 13,322,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 751,879 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,486,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,237,492.65. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Spellacy sold 191,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,915,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and sold 1,812,899 shares worth $11,601,707. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 75.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

