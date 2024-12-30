Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 28657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.90.
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.