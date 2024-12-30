ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.82 and last traded at $125.53. 947,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,075,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

ARM Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.10, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. ARM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARM by 97.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 9.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

