Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $41.01. Approximately 452,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 203,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

