Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 19,299 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $157,093.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,249.96. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $140,416.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,553.39. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arteris in the third quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arteris in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 54,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Arteris has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.