Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,435,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,774,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.