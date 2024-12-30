Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

