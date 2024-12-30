Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance
ASPHF opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $6.45.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stronger Dollar, Stronger Returns: 3 Top Stock Picks for 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Alphabet Could Be the Best Magnificent 7 Stock to Own
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.