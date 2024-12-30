Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

ASPHF opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $6.45.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

