Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,536,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,842,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

