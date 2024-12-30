Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,536,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,842,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.