ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $694.47 and last traded at $695.83. 316,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,447,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.59.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $828.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

