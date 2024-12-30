ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.5 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVF opened at $11.01 on Monday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.
About ASMPT
