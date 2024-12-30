ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.5 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVF opened at $11.01 on Monday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

