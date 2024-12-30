ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 757,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $50.49 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.
ASR Nederland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASR Nederland
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.