ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASAZF opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $33.20.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
