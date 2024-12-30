ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZF opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

